The Wet SpotsFormed 2003
The Wet Spots
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/46610d5b-4065-48b2-9dbc-fb88454b47ea
The Wet Spots Biography (Wikipedia)
The Wet Spots are a Canadian husband and wife musical sex comedy duo fronted by singer Cass King and backup singer and guitarist John Woods.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Wet Spots Tracks
Sort by
George
The Wet Spots
George
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
George
Last played on
The Wet Spots Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist