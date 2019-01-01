Amberian DawnFormed 2006
Amberian Dawn
2006
Amberian Dawn Biography (Wikipedia)
Amberian Dawn is a Finnish metal band, formed in 2006 by Tuomas Seppälä and Tommi Kuri. Their fifth album Re-Evolution (a re-recorded compilation with a new singer) was released on KHY Suomen Musiikki & Encore Music in summer 2013. Their latest album Darkness of Eternity was released on 10 November 2017, via Napalm Records.
