Amberian Dawn is a Finnish metal band, formed in 2006 by Tuomas Seppälä and Tommi Kuri. Their fifth album Re-Evolution (a re-recorded compilation with a new singer) was released on KHY Suomen Musiikki & Encore Music in summer 2013. Their latest album Darkness of Eternity was released on 10 November 2017, via Napalm Records.