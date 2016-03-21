Sandra & AndresFormed 1968. Disbanded 1975
1968
Sandra & Andres Biography (Wikipedia)
Sandra & Andres was a successful Dutch-Indonesian pop duo consisting of Sandra Reemer and Andres Holten. As a duo they had nearly thirty singles released.
Storybook Children
The Party is Over
