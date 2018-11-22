Dan BlackUK wonky pop artist & producer. Born 16 November 1976
Dan Black
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqscw.jpg
1976-11-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4658babc-774d-4d15-840b-fc7d496d93ba
Dan Black Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Black (born 16 November 1976) is a British recording artist and vocalist. He was also a member of alternative rock band The Servant, before their split in 2007. He has also been a guest vocalist for the Italian British group Planet Funk. After releasing his breakthrough song "HYPNTZ", he signed to The:Hours, releasing his first two singles – "Alone" and "Yours" – in 2008. The following year, he released his most commercially successful single to date, "Symphonies".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dan Black Tracks
Sort by
Symphonies
Dan Black
Symphonies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqscw.jpglink
Symphonies
Last played on
Alone
Dan Black
Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqscw.jpglink
Alone
Last played on
Yours
Dan Black
Yours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqscw.jpglink
Yours
Last played on
Hearts (Kaskade & R3hab Remix) (feat. Kelis)
Dan Black
Hearts (Kaskade & R3hab Remix) (feat. Kelis)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqscw.jpglink
Symphonies
Dan Black
Symphonies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqscw.jpglink
Symphonies
Last played on
U + Me =
Dan Black
U + Me =
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqscw.jpglink
U + Me =
Last played on
Ecstasy
Dan Black
Ecstasy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqscw.jpglink
Ecstasy
Last played on
Symphonies (Passion Pit Remix)
Dan Black
Symphonies (Passion Pit Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqscw.jpglink
Symphonies (Passion Pit Remix)
Last played on
Life Slash Dreams
Dan Black
Life Slash Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqscw.jpglink
Life Slash Dreams
Last played on
Cigarette Pack
Dan Black
Cigarette Pack
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqscw.jpglink
Cigarette Pack
Last played on
Pump My Pumps
Dan Black
Pump My Pumps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqscw.jpglink
Pump My Pumps
Last played on
U & Me
Dan Black
U & Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqscw.jpglink
U & Me
Last played on
Playlists featuring Dan Black
Dan Black Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist