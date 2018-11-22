Daniel Black (born 16 November 1976) is a British recording artist and vocalist. He was also a member of alternative rock band The Servant, before their split in 2007. He has also been a guest vocalist for the Italian British group Planet Funk. After releasing his breakthrough song "HYPNTZ", he signed to The:Hours, releasing his first two singles – "Alone" and "Yours" – in 2008. The following year, he released his most commercially successful single to date, "Symphonies".