Ralph Marterie Born 24 December 1914. Died 10 October 1978
Ralph Marterie
1914-12-24
Ralph Marterie Biography
Ralph Marterie (24 December 1914 – 10 October 1978) was a big-band leader born in Acerra (near Naples), Italy.
El Pecador
Al Caiola
El Pecador
El Pecador
Peter Gunn
Ralph Marterie
Peter Gunn
Peter Gunn
What's New?
Ralph Marterie
What's New?
What's New?
The Creep
Ralph Marterie
The Creep
The Creep
Bumble Boogie
Ralph Marterie
Bumble Boogie
Bumble Boogie
Moonlight in Vermont
Ralph Marterie
Moonlight in Vermont
Moonlight in Vermont
Swing Baby
Ralph Marterie
Swing Baby
Swing Baby
