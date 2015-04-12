ZuItalian hardcore/free jazz band. Formed 1997
Zu
1997
Zu Biography (Wikipedia)
Zu is an Italian instrumental experimental music group from Rome. While their line-up of baritone sax, bass guitar and drums is typical of a jazz trio, their aggressive and hard-driving music shares much in common with extreme metal for a style that Allmusic says "defies easy categorization." Zu are also known for collaborating with a wide variety of musicians, and have been described as "masters at adapting to their guests' musical backgrounds".
Zu Tracks
Orbital Equilibria
Zu
Orbital Equilibria
Fortress against Shadow
Zu
Fortress against Shadow
Fortress against Shadow
Ostia
Zu
Ostia
Ostia
