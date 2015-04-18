Sonny RedJazz. Born 17 December 1932. Died 20 March 1981
Sonny Red
1932-12-17
Sonny Red Biography (Wikipedia)
Sonny Red (December 17, 1932 – March 20, 1981) was an American jazz alto saxophonist and composer associated with the hard bop idiom among other styles.
Sonny Red played with Art Blakey, Curtis Fuller, Paul Quinichette, Donald Byrd, Grant Green, Blue Mitchell, Wynton Kelly, Billy Higgins, and Cedar Walton.
Sonny Red Tracks
I've Never Been In Love Before
Wynton Kelly
Nadia
Sonny Red
Bluesville
Sonny Red
You're Driving Me Crazy
Sonny Red
Sonny Red Links
