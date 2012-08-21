BlackJack is a dansband from Sundsvall, Sweden, established in 1991 and based on the dansband depicted in the 1990 film Black Jack. Their most famous hit song is "Inget stoppar oss nu". Throughout the years, the band has scored several Svensktoppen hits, being most successful with "Om det känns rätt" in 1996.

The band was founded by Tony Ljungström, who also appeared in the film, and Torbjörn Eriksson (former Kapellmeister).

The band has played at TV shows like "Bingolotto", "Go'kväll", "Jeopardy!" and "Mat-Tina". They have also appeared in a Europolitan commercial.