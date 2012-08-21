Black JackSwedish dansband. Formed 1991
Black Jack
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/46536573-9dda-42af-b11e-27e17b8dfaa2
Black Jack Biography (Wikipedia)
BlackJack is a dansband from Sundsvall, Sweden, established in 1991 and based on the dansband depicted in the 1990 film Black Jack. Their most famous hit song is "Inget stoppar oss nu". Throughout the years, the band has scored several Svensktoppen hits, being most successful with "Om det känns rätt" in 1996.
The band was founded by Tony Ljungström, who also appeared in the film, and Torbjörn Eriksson (former Kapellmeister).
The band has played at TV shows like "Bingolotto", "Go'kväll", "Jeopardy!" and "Mat-Tina". They have also appeared in a Europolitan commercial.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Black Jack Tracks
Sort by
Girls Love Nasty
Black Jack
Girls Love Nasty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girls Love Nasty
Last played on
Black Jack Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist