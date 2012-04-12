Black Diamond BayUK electronic 6-piece based in Leeds and London. Formed 1 January 2008
Black Diamond Bay
2008-01-01
Black Diamond Bay Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Diamond Bay (UK) is a UK independent electronic band formed in 2008, based in Leeds and London. The band consists of Agne Motie, Jesse O'Mahoney, Tom Sidebottom, Ben Ziapour, Ben Wilson and Colin Sutton. They produce and play live in several electronic dance music styles including Slo-Mo House and electronic music.
Black Diamond Bay Tracks
Black Hearts
Black Hearts
Black Hearts
Worship The Sun
Worship The Sun
I Dreamt We Were Bank Robbers
I Dreamt We Were Bank Robbers
Speak Slow
Speak Slow
Speak Slow
She Don't See The Sunrise
She Don't See The Sunrise
We Are Lovers
We Are Lovers
We Are Lovers
We Are Lover's
We Are Lover's
We Are Lover's
Alien
Alien
Alien
Little Pools Of Ice
Little Pools Of Ice
Beautiful Light
Beautiful Light
Pools of Ice
Pools of Ice
Pools of Ice
Bank Robbers
Bank Robbers
Bank Robbers
Peace
Peace
Peace
I Don't Wanna Love You
I Don't Wanna Love You
Throw Out All The Suns
Throw Out All The Suns
Baby Doll Loose
Baby Doll Loose
Philharmonic Bubbles
Philharmonic Bubbles
