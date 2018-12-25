Brett EldredgeBorn 23 March 1986
Brett Eldredge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04z3mrk.jpg
1986-03-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/46510d46-ce20-4dde-b9ea-207e474353f4
Brett Eldredge Biography (Wikipedia)
Brett Ryan Eldredge (born March 23, 1986) is an American country music singer, songwriter and record producer, signed to Warner Music Group Nashville. The cousin of Terry Eldredge of The Grascals, Eldredge has had three No. 1 singles on the Billboard Country Airplay chart from his debut studio album, Bring You Back: "Don't Ya", "Beat of the Music", and "Mean to Me".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brett Eldredge Tracks
Sort by
Holly Jolly Christmas
Brett Eldredge
Holly Jolly Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3mrk.jpglink
Holly Jolly Christmas
Last played on
Silver Bells
Brett Eldredge
Silver Bells
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3mrk.jpglink
Silver Bells
Last played on
Lose My Mind
Brett Eldredge
Lose My Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3mrk.jpglink
Lose My Mind
Last played on
Beat of the Music
Brett Eldredge
Beat of the Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3mrk.jpglink
Beat of the Music
Last played on
Raymond
Brett Eldredge
Raymond
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3mrk.jpglink
Raymond
Last played on
The Long Way (Live at CMA Music Festival 2018)
Brett Eldredge
The Long Way (Live at CMA Music Festival 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3mrk.jpglink
Love Someone (Live at CMA Music Festival 2018)
Brett Eldredge
Love Someone (Live at CMA Music Festival 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3mrk.jpglink
Something I'm Good At
Brett Eldredge
Something I'm Good At
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3mrk.jpglink
Something I'm Good At
Last played on
Mean To Me
Brett Eldredge
Mean To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3mrk.jpglink
Mean To Me
Last played on
Love Someone
Brett Eldredge
Love Someone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3mrk.jpglink
Love Someone
Last played on
Dont Ya
Brett Eldredge
Dont Ya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3mrk.jpglink
Dont Ya
Last played on
I Wanna Be That Song
Brett Eldredge
I Wanna Be That Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3mrk.jpglink
I Wanna Be That Song
Last played on
Winter Wonderland
Brett Eldredge
Winter Wonderland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3mrk.jpglink
Winter Wonderland
Last played on
Somethin' Im Good At
Brett Eldredge
Somethin' Im Good At
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3mrk.jpglink
Somethin' Im Good At
Last played on
Castaway
Brett Eldredge
Castaway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3mrk.jpglink
Castaway
Last played on
Haven't Met You Yet
Brett Eldredge
Haven't Met You Yet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3mrk.jpglink
Haven't Met You Yet
Last played on
The Long Way
Brett Eldredge
The Long Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3mrk.jpglink
The Long Way
Last played on
The First Noel
Brett Eldredge
The First Noel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3mrk.jpglink
The First Noel
Last played on
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Brett Eldredge
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3mrk.jpglink
You Can't Stop Me, (feat. Thomas Rhett)
Brett Eldredge
You Can't Stop Me, (feat. Thomas Rhett)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3mrk.jpglink
You Can't Stop Me, (feat. Thomas Rhett)
Last played on
Drunk On Your Love
Brett Eldredge
Drunk On Your Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3mrk.jpglink
Drunk On Your Love
Last played on
You Can't Stop Me
Brett Eldredge
You Can't Stop Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3mrk.jpglink
You Can't Stop Me
Last played on
Lose It All
Brett Eldredge
Lose It All
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3mrk.jpglink
Lose It All
Last played on
Illinois
Brett Eldredge
Illinois
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3mrk.jpglink
Illinois
Last played on
One Mississippi
Brett Eldredge
One Mississippi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3mrk.jpglink
One Mississippi
Last played on
Playlists featuring Brett Eldredge
Upcoming Events
8
Mar
2019
Brett Eldredge, Keith Urban, Chase Rice and Cam
The O2 Arena, London, UK
8
Mar
2019
Brett Eldredge
The O2 Arena, London, UK
8
Mar
2019
Brett Eldredge, Keith Urban, Chase Rice and Cam
The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK
8
Mar
2019
Brett Eldredge, Keith Urban, Chase Rice and Cam
Unknown venue, London, UK
9
Mar
2019
Brett Eldredge
Hydro Arena, Glasgow, UK
Brett Eldredge Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist