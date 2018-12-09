Eleanor McEvoy
Eleanor McEvoy Biography (Wikipedia)
Eleanor McEvoy (born 22 January 1967) is an Irish singer/songwriter. McEvoy composed the song "Only A Woman's Heart", title track of A Woman's Heart, the best-selling Irish album in Irish history.
Eleanor McEvoy Performances & Interviews
- Eleanor McEvoy Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01tkkm7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01tkkm7.jpg2014-03-09T15:26:00.000ZEleanor McEvoy performs her single and a Chuck Berry cover live on Weekend Woganhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01tklf1
Eleanor McEvoy Live in Session
Eleanor McEvoy Tracks
The Harp That Once Through Tara's Halls
Eleanor McEvoy
Believe Me, If All Those Endearing Young Charms
Eleanor McEvoy
Only a Woman's Heart
Mary Black
only a woman
Eleanor McEvoy
Precious Little
Eleanor McEvoy
Oft In The Stilly Night
Eleanor McEvoy
The Minstrel Boy
Eleanor McEvoy
Easy in Love
Eleanor McEvoy
Non Smoking Single Female
Eleanor McEvoy
At The Mid Hour Of Night
Eleanor McEvoy
The Last Rose Of Summer
Eleanor McEvoy
Only a Woman's Heart
Eleanor McEvoy
Whisper a Prayer to the Moon
Eleanor McEvoy
Memphis Tennessee
Eleanor McEvoy
The Thought of You
Eleanor McEvoy
A Woman's Heart
Eleanor McEvoy
Dreaming of Leaving
Eleanor McEvoy
At The End Of The Day
Eleanor McEvoy
God Only Knows [Live]
Eleanor McEvoy
Thought of You [Live]
Eleanor McEvoy
Look Like Me
Eleanor McEvoy
The DJ
Eleanor McEvoy
Snowflakes Fall
James Cramer
Deliver Me
Eleanor McEvoy
Upcoming Events
4
Apr
2019
Eleanor McEvoy
Alexander's Live, Liverpool, UK
5
Apr
2019
Eleanor McEvoy
Manchester Gullivers, Manchester, UK
6
Apr
2019
Eleanor McEvoy
Alstonefield Village Hall, Ashbourne, UK
8
Apr
2019
Eleanor McEvoy
The Slaughtered Lamb, London, UK
9
Apr
2019
Eleanor McEvoy
The Joiners, Southampton, UK
