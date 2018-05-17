Tamar HalperinBorn 1976
Tamar Halperin
1976
Tamar Halperin Biography (Wikipedia)
Tamar Halperin (born 1976) is an Israeli harpsichordist, pianist and musicologist. She has played Baroque music in historically informed performance, but also classical repertory and jazz with a big band.
Tamar Halperin Tracks
Gnossienne No 4 ("The Others")
Erik Satie
PERLE
Tomek Kolczynski
Prelude BWV 846 with excerpt from Adagio BWV 1005
Johann Sebastian Bach
En Plus + Gymnopodie No. 3
Erik Satie
Manière De Commencement
Erik Satie
Canzonettas - Recollection
Joseph Haydn
Canzonettas - The Wanderer
Joseph Haydn
Canzonettas - Despair
Joseph Haydn
In stiller Nacht
Idan Raichel
And so it goes
Billy Joel
2 Trad. songs (King Henry; My love is like a red, red rose)
Trad.
Music Arranger
3 Trad. songs (O Waly, Waly; Black is the Colour; I will give my love an apple)
Traditional Methods
Music Arranger
Allegro moderato, from Sonata in A flat major H.16.46 (Divertimento) for piano
Joseph Haydn
3 songs (Despair; Wanderer; Recollection)
Joseph Haydn
Sarabande from Suite no. 2 in G minor Z.661; Man is for a woman made
Henry Purcell
Interlude (Halperin); 3 songs by Purcell and Johnson
Tamar Halperin
4 songs by Dowland and Campion
John Dowland
Abendempfindung (Abend ist's) K.523 for voice and piano
Tamar Halperin
6 Pieces Op.118 for piano (feat. Tamar Halperin)
Johannes Brahms
Lullaby
Sasha Argov, Andreas Scholl & Tamar Halperin
Performer
49 German folk-songs, arr. for voice and piano - book 6 [nos. 36-42] (feat. Andreas Scholl & Tamar Halperin)
Johannes Brahms
In stiller Nacht, zur ersten Wacht (feat. Andreas Scholl & Tamar Halperin)
Johannes Brahms
An Mignon D.161a vers. 1st (feat. Tamar Halperin & Andreas Scholl)
Franz Schubert
