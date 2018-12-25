Frankie MichaelsBorn 5 May 1955. Died 29 March 2016
Frankie Michaels
1955-05-05
Frankie Michaels Biography (Wikipedia)
Francis Michael Chernesky (5 May 1955 – 30 March 2016), known professionally as Frankie Michaels, was an American actor and singer. In 1966, he won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for playing young Patrick Dennis in the original production of Mame. At the age of 10, Michaels was the youngest Tony Award winner ever.
Frankie Michaels Tracks
We Need A Little Christmas
Angela Lansbury
We Need A Little Christmas
We Need A Little Christmas
Last played on
My Best Girl
Frankie Michaels
My Best Girl
My Best Girl
Last played on
