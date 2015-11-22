Walter ScharfBorn 1 August 1910. Died 24 February 2003
Walter Scharf
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1910-08-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/464d272d-cdd3-460a-a020-d8aad782e1e3
Walter Scharf Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter Scharf (August 1, 1910 – February 24, 2003) was an American film composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Walter Scharf Tracks
Sort by
Funny Girl Overture
Walter Scharf
Funny Girl Overture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Funny Girl Overture
Last played on
Ben
Don Black
Ben
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k6m9.jpglink
Ben
Last played on
From Here to Eternity
Walter Scharf
From Here to Eternity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
From Here to Eternity
Last played on
Walter Scharf Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist