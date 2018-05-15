Michael William BalfeBorn 15 May 1808. Died 20 October 1870
Michael William Balfe
1808-05-15
Michael William Balfe Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael William Balfe (15 May 1808 – 20 October 1870) was an Irish composer, best-remembered for his opera The Bohemian Girl.
After a short career as a violinist, Balfe pursued an operatic singing career, while he began to compose. In a career spanning more than 40 years, he composed at least 29 operas, almost 250 songs and other works. He was also a noted conductor, directing Italian Opera at Her Majesty's Theatre for seven years, among other conducting posts.
Michael William Balfe Tracks
The Bohemian Girl (Overture)
The Bohemian Girl (Overture)
Come into the garden, Maud
Come into the garden, Maud
Excelsior
Excelsior
The Bohemian Girl: 'I dreamt I dwelt in marble halls'
The Bohemian Girl: 'I dreamt I dwelt in marble halls'
Falstaff - opera in 2 acts: Ah! La mia mente estatica
Falstaff - opera in 2 acts: Ah! La mia mente estatica
I Dreamt I Dwelt in Marble Halls
I Dreamt I Dwelt in Marble Halls
I dreamt I dwelt in marble halls (The Bohemian Girl)
I dreamt I dwelt in marble halls (The Bohemian Girl)
Maud (A Moment with Tennyson)
Maud (A Moment with Tennyson)
Come into the garden, Maud
Come into the garden, Maud
I Dreamt I Dwelt in Marble Halls (From The Bohemian Girl)
I Dreamt I Dwelt in Marble Halls (From The Bohemian Girl)
I Dreamt I Dwelt in Marble Halls
I Dreamt I Dwelt in Marble Halls
Come into the Garden Maude
Come into the Garden Maude
The Blighted Flower
The Blighted Flower
The Bohemian Girl, Act 2: 'I Dreamt I Dwelt in Marble Halls'
The Bohemian Girl, Act 2: 'I Dreamt I Dwelt in Marble Halls'
The Bohemian Girl – Galop p00n3hfs
The Bohemian Girl – Galop p00n3hfs
Ah! Would that I could love thee less
Ah! Would that I could love thee less
I dreamt I dwelt in marble halls (the Bohemian Girl)
I dreamt I dwelt in marble halls (the Bohemian Girl)
When Other Lips and Other Hearts from The Bohemian Girl
When Other Lips and Other Hearts from The Bohemian Girl
