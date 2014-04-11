CaskeyUS Rapper associated with Cash Money
Caskey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/464b50e5-cbc1-497a-8a3d-aa7b0902e4e1
Caskey Biography (Wikipedia)
Brandon Caskey is an American rapper, better known by the mononym Caskey. After almost ten years with Keep Pushin Entertainment & releasing mixtapes independently, including No Complaints (2012), Caskey signed to Birdman's Cash Money Records and Republic Records in August 2012. On August 1, 2017, Caskey dropped Generation. In 2018, after releasing a new mixtape titled "Speak of the Devil," Caskey is preparing to drop "Music To Die To," an acoustic project.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Caskey Tracks
Sort by
Alec Baldwin (feat. Riff Raff)
Caskey
Alec Baldwin (feat. Riff Raff)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alec Baldwin (feat. Riff Raff)
Last played on
Caskey Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist