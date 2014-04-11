Brandon Caskey is an American rapper, better known by the mononym Caskey. After almost ten years with Keep Pushin Entertainment & releasing mixtapes independently, including No Complaints (2012), Caskey signed to Birdman's Cash Money Records and Republic Records in August 2012. On August 1, 2017, Caskey dropped Generation. In 2018, after releasing a new mixtape titled "Speak of the Devil," Caskey is preparing to drop "Music To Die To," an acoustic project.