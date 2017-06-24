Noémi RimeSoprano
Noémi Rime
Noémi Rime is a French soprano. She regularly appears in opera productions by William Christie's Les Arts Florissants ensemble. Her roles have included Cleone in Médée, Dido in Dido and Aeneas, and Fatime in Les Indes galantes. She currently teaches on the faculty of the Conservatoire à rayonnement régional de Poitiers.
Le Malade Imaginaire - Intermedes
Marc‐Antoine Charpentier
Le Malade Imaginaire - Intermedes
Le Malade Imaginaire - Intermedes
Last played on
'Crois-tu mon malheur' from 'Medee'
Marc‐Antoine Charpentier
'Crois-tu mon malheur' from 'Medee'
'Crois-tu mon malheur' from 'Medee'
Last played on
Armide - Act 2 scenes 4-5 (feat. La Chapelle Royale, Philippe Herreweghe, Noémi Rime, Guillemette Laurens, Collegium Vocale Gent & Véronique Gens)
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Armide - Act 2 scenes 4-5 (feat. La Chapelle Royale, Philippe Herreweghe, Noémi Rime, Guillemette Laurens, Collegium Vocale Gent & Véronique Gens)
