LatifBorn 1981
Latif
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/464078bf-7b78-4469-81a8-b0b3f5e4b71f
Latif Biography (Wikipedia)
Corey Latif Williams, also known as simply Latif, is an American R&B singer and Grammy nominated songwriter. He was the winner of Teen People's Who's Next contest. He was a mentee of Teddy Pendergrass. He was once signed to Universal Motown Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Latif Tracks
Sort by
Money
Latif
Money
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Money
Last played on
Stay With Me
Latif
Stay With Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stay With Me
Last played on
Forever And A Day feat Raheem Vaughn
Latif
Forever And A Day feat Raheem Vaughn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Latif Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist