Grayston (Bill) Ives (born 1948) is a British composer, singer and choral director.

Until March 2009, Ives was Organist, Informator Choristarum and Fellow and Tutor in Music at Magdalen College, Oxford. In this role he was responsible for the daily musical life of the college chapel. He also directed the choir in recordings on the Harmonia Mundi label: With a Merrie Noyse, made with the viol consort Fretwork and featuring the works of the English composer Orlando Gibbons, was nominated for a Grammy in 2004. Paul McCartney's Ecce Cor Meum was written especially for Magdalen College Choir and the subsequent EMI recording won the Classical BRIT Award for Album of the Year in 2007. Other recordings with Magdalen College Choir include Listen Sweet Dove, a selection of Grayston Ives' liturgical works, and Duruflé's Requiem. The choir developed a fruitful relationship with film composer, George Fenton, notably in Shadowlands (1993), directed by Richard Attenborough.

Ives was a chorister at Ely Cathedral and later studied music at Cambridge University where he held a choral scholarship at Selwyn College. After teaching music for a period, he became a member of the King's Singers, from 1978 to 1985. His voice can be heard on a number of recordings from that period, including Paul McCartney's Frog Chorus. Ives composes as Grayston, but prefers to be known as "Bill", a nickname he acquired at an early age as a result of a role-playing game with his brother.