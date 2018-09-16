Lisa Marie PresleyBorn 1 February 1968
Lisa Marie Presley
1968-02-01
Lisa Marie Presley Biography (Wikipedia)
Lisa Marie Presley (born February 1, 1968) is an American singer-songwriter. She is the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley, as well as the sole heir to her father's estate. Presley has developed a career in the music business and has issued three albums. She has been married four times, including to singer Michael Jackson and actor Nicolas Cage, before marrying music producer Michael Lockwood, father of her twin girls.
Lisa Marie Presley Performances & Interviews
Lisa Marie Presley Tracks
Where No One Stands Alone
Elvis Presley
Where No One Stands Alone
Where No One Stands Alone
Where No One Stands Alone
Last played on
In the Ghetto
Elvis Presley
In the Ghetto
In the Ghetto
In the Ghetto
Last played on
Lights Out
Lisa Marie Presley
Lights Out
Lights Out
Lights Out
Last played on
Un-Break
Lisa Marie Presley
Un-Break
Un-Break
Un-Break
Last played on
Over Me
Lisa Marie Presley
Over Me
Over Me
Over Me
Last played on
You ain't seen nothin' yet
Lisa Marie Presley
You ain't seen nothin' yet
You ain't seen nothin' yet
You ain't seen nothin' yet
Last played on
