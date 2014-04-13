David ShifrinBorn 2 January 1950
David Shifrin
1950-01-02
David Shifrin Biography (Wikipedia)
David Shifrin (born January 2, 1950) is an American classical clarinetist.
David Shifrin Tracks
Quintet in A major K.581 for clarinet and strings (feat. David Shifrin & Emerson String Quartet)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
