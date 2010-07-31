Ayumi IshidaBorn 26 March 1948
Ayumi Ishida (いしだ あゆみ Ishida Ayumi, born March 26, 1948 in Sasebo, Nagasaki, Japan and raised in Ikeda, Osaka) is a singer and actress. Her real name is Yoshiko Ishida (石田 良子 Ishida Yoshiko). She is the second among four daughters.[citation needed] She won the award for Best Actress at the 4th Yokohama Film Festival for Yajūdeka. She also won the awards for best actress at the 29th Blue Ribbon Awards and the 11th Hochi Film Award for House on Fire and Tokei - Adieu l'hiver.
As for her musical career, she is best known for the singles "BLUE LIGHT Yokohama" (which topped the charts in 1968/1969 at #1), "Anata nara Dō Suru (#2), and "Sabaku no You na Tokyo de" (#3).
