The ModernBritish Electropop band, now known as Matinée Club. Formed 2003. Disbanded 2006
The Modern
2003
The Modern are a British electropop band. They are currently signed to Ninth Wave Records in the United States and EQ Music in Asia. The band consists of vocalist Emma Cooke, with Nathan Cooper and Chi Tudor-Hart on vocals and synthesizers. The band changed their name from Dirty Blonde to The Modern in 2003, and then on to Matinee Club in September 2006, before reverting to The Modern in November 2008.
Quick On The Draw
Rise & Shine
One day
One day
Industry
