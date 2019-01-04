Ashok Gill - Moorni (live)

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wrch7.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wrch7.jpg

2017-03-13T16:45:00.000Z

The Captain of Bhangra treats you to a very special performance of 'Moorni' with a live acoustic session from Ashok Gill.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04wn6tt