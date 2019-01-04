Ashok Gill
Ashok Gill Performances & Interviews
- Ashok Gill - Moorni (live)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wrch7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wrch7.jpg2017-03-13T16:45:00.000ZThe Captain of Bhangra treats you to a very special performance of 'Moorni' with a live acoustic session from Ashok Gill.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04wn6tt
- Ashok Gill - Kabaddi (live)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wrcgb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wrcgb.jpg2017-03-13T16:43:00.000ZThe Captain of Bhangra treats you to a very special performance of 'Kabaddi' with a live acoustic session from Ashok Gill.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04wn6vc
- Ashok Gill - Gora Gora (live)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wrbvg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wrbvg.jpg2017-03-13T16:41:00.000ZThe Captain of Bhangra treats you a very special performance of 'Gora Gora' with a live acoustic session from Ashok Gill.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04wn6w6
- Ashok Gill goes acoustichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wn6wh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wn6wh.jpg2017-03-12T22:05:00.000ZDipps Bhamrah welcomes the amazing Punjabi vocalist for some gorgeous live music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04wn6x3
Ashok Gill Tracks
Main Hogaya Sharabbi
Panjabi MC
Main Hogaya Sharabbi
Main Hogaya Sharabbi
Gora Gora (feat. Ashok Gill & Warren G)
Panjabi MC
Gora Gora (feat. Ashok Gill & Warren G)
Gora Gora (feat. Ashok Gill & Warren G)
Balle Balle Boliyan
Jr Dread
Balle Balle Boliyan
Balle Balle Boliyan
Gora Gora (Remix)
Panjabi MC
Gora Gora (Remix)
Gora Gora (Remix)
