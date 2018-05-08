Damian Higgins, better known by his stage name Dieselboy, is an American drum and bass DJ, producer,from Brooklyn. Since December 2013 he has been performing his sets on four CDJ's.

Dieselboy is the founder of the Human Imprint music label in 2002, and co-founder of its sublabel SubHuman : Human Imprint (dubstep, electro) which launched in September 2010. In February 2012, Higgins co-founded Planet Human as the umbrella label for Human Imprint and SubHuman. Dieselboy was the first American to be voted into the UK-based Drum & Bass Arena Top 10 DJs 2004 online poll. His 2002 album projectHuman reached the top 10 of the Billboard Dance/Electronic chart.

Higgins has also written about food for FirstWeFeast.com in 2012. He was selected as a presenter for the 7th Annual StarChefs.com International Chefs Congress (ICC) held September 30 to October 2, 2012, at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City.