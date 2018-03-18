Anna Luisa Daigneault (born December 1, 1982), known by her stage name Quilla, is a Canadian songwriter, vocalist, keyboardist, producer, DJ, and linguistic anthropologist. She was born and raised in Montreal, Quebec. Her father is French Canadian and her mother is Peruvian, of Spanish and indigenous Quechua and Aymara descent. Her stage name "Quilla" is inspired by the Quechua word for "moon".

Daigneault is known for her contributions as a dance music vocalist in the genres of progressive house, deep house, techno, trance, breaks, and others. Her vocals have been featured on tracks by producers such as Tiësto, Sultan + Ned Shepard, Feenixpawl, Heatbeat on labels such as Universal Music, Revealed Recordings, Armada Music, Visionquest, and others. Her work as a live electronic performer is unique because she sings live while mixing tracks, and uses keyboards, vocal effects and a looping pedal. In 2016, she shifted away from being a featured vocalist and became an electronic producer, releasing her own self-produced electronic pop album You Got It in April 2017.