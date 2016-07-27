Anna Calvi
Anna Calvi Biography (Wikipedia)
Anna Margaret Michelle Calvi (born 24 September 1980) is an English singer-songwriter and guitarist. Her eponymous debut album was released in the United Kingdom in 2011 and earned her the European Border Breakers Award. Furthermore, it was nominated for the Mercury Prize as well as for British Breakthrough Act at the 2012 Brit Awards. Her second album One Breath was released in 2013 through Domino Records and was also nominated for the Mercury Prize. She has been called a virtuoso guitarist, although her first instrument is the violin, in which she has a university degree, and is noted for her powerful, wide ranging operatic voice.
Anna Calvi Performances & Interviews
Matt Everitt chats to Anna Calvi in the Music News: 'A lot of this record is about going beyond the idea of gender'
David Bowie Prom in 3 minutes
Anna Calvi speaks to Lauren Laverne
Anna Calvi Tracks
Back to artist