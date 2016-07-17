Dub FX
Dub FX Biography (Wikipedia)
Benjamin Stanford (born 11 June 1983), better known by his stage name Dub FX (stylized as Dub Fx or DubFx), is an Australian musician and worldwide street performer.
Born in St Kilda, Melbourne, Australia, at the start of his career he was singing in a local alternative rock and rapcore band initially known as Twitch, which would later change its name to N.O.N (Never or Now). In 2004 they released a debut and the only album Exeunt Omnes. Soon after he moved to Italy and began a solo career. His trademark is creating rich live music using only his own performance aided by live looping and effects pedals combined with his voice. He creates intricate hip hop, reggae, and drum and bass rhythms.
Dub FX Tracks
So Are You
Prove Me Wrong (Xilent Remix)
Don't Give Up (Champion Remix)
The Sky
Step On My Trip
