Réka SzilvayBorn 1972
Réka Szilvay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/46219d4b-10bb-4af6-af72-755e534426c8
Réka Szilvay Biography (Wikipedia)
Réka Szilvay (born 1972) is a Finnish classical violinist. She was born in Helsinki, Finland, into an Austrian–Hungarian family. She is the daughter of the violinist Géza Szilvay and the niece of the cellist Csaba Szilvay.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Réka Szilvay Tracks
Sort by
Meditation - from the opera 'Thais' arr Marsick for violin and piano
Jules Massenet
Meditation - from the opera 'Thais' arr Marsick for violin and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5f5.jpglink
Meditation - from the opera 'Thais' arr Marsick for violin and piano
Performer
Last played on
Violin Sonata no 18 in G major, K301
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Violin Sonata no 18 in G major, K301
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Violin Sonata no 18 in G major, K301
Performer
Last played on
Humoreske (Fantasiestücke, Op 88, No 2)
Robert Schumann
Humoreske (Fantasiestücke, Op 88, No 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Humoreske (Fantasiestücke, Op 88, No 2)
Last played on
Polonaise No.1 in D major (Op.4)
Henryk Wieniawski
Polonaise No.1 in D major (Op.4)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pdb3v.jpglink
Polonaise No.1 in D major (Op.4)
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist