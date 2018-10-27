Mr. VRob Villiers, house artist & remixer
Mr. V
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/46206a8a-613d-4667-9384-15f4ffd0d6f1
Mr. V Tracks
Sort by
Give Me Life
Mr. V
Give Me Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give Me Life
Last played on
Jus Dance (A Quentin Harris Re-Production)
Mr. V
Jus Dance (A Quentin Harris Re-Production)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock Me
Mr. V
Rock Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock Me
Last played on
Paparazzi (feat. J Star & Fire)
Mr. V
Paparazzi (feat. J Star & Fire)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All I Need (Jam Hot Live)
Mr. V
All I Need (Jam Hot Live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All I Need (Jam Hot Live)
Last played on
Mr. V Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist