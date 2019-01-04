Edward John David Redmayne, OBE (born 6 January 1982) is an English actor.

Redmayne began his professional acting career as a youth in West End theatre, before making his screen debut in 1998 with guest television appearances. His first film roles came in 2006 with Like Minds and The Good Shepherd, and he went on to play supporting roles in several films.

On stage, Redmayne starred in the productions of Red from 2009 to 2010 and Richard II from 2011 to 2012. The former won him the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play. His film breakthrough came with the roles of Colin Clark in the biographical drama My Week with Marilyn (2011) and Marius Pontmercy in Tom Hooper's musical Les Misérables (2012).

In 2014, Redmayne portrayed Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything, winning the Academy Award for Best Actor. The following year, he played Lili Elbe, in Hooper's The Danish Girl, for which he received a second Oscar nomination. In 2016, he began starring as Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts film series.