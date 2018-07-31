The PerceptionistsMr. Lif & Akrobatik. Formed 2004
2004
The Perceptionists is an American hip hop duo from Boston, Massachusetts. The group initially had three members: Mr. Lif, Akrobatik, and DJ Fakts One who retired in 2016. The group was signed to the Definitive Jux label. In 2005, the trio released an album, Black Dialogue. In 2017, they released their second album Resolution, with Mr. Lif & Akrobatik as the only two members of the group performing on the album.
Lemme Find Out (Paten Locke Mix)
Blo (2Tall Remix)
Blo
