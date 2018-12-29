Vanessa ParadisBorn 22 December 1972
Vanessa Paradis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqv9d.jpg
1972-12-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/46193c80-959a-499d-b42f-f33ba7b9b18e
Vanessa Paradis Biography (Wikipedia)
Vanessa Chantal Paradis (born 22 December 1972) is a French musician, singer, songwriter, actress, and fashion model.
Paradis became a child star at 14 with the worldwide success of her single "Joe le taxi". Since 1991, Paradis has been a spokesmodel for Chanel. She was in a relationship with American actor Johnny Depp from 1998 to 2012; they have two children: Lily-Rose and John "Jack" Christopher Depp III. Vanessa's sister, Alysson Paradis, is also an actress.
Vanessa Paradis Tracks
Joe Le Taxi
Vanessa Paradis
Joe Le Taxi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv9d.jpglink
Joe Le Taxi
Last played on
Be My Baby
Vanessa Paradis
Be My Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv9d.jpglink
Be My Baby
Last played on
Be My Baby - Vanessa Paradis
Vanessa Paradis
Be My Baby - Vanessa Paradis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv9d.jpglink
Be My Baby - Vanessa Paradis
Last played on
Sunday Mondays
Vanessa Paradis
Sunday Mondays
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv9d.jpglink
Sunday Mondays
Last played on
