Eiddwen Harrhy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4617a534-5db5-4903-9384-6fd8874fad56
Eiddwen Harrhy Tracks
Sort by
March of the Women
March of the Women
Ensemble
Last played on
March of the Women
Dame Ethel Mary Smyth, Eiddwen Harrhy, Orchestra of the Plymouth Music Series & Philip Brunelle
March of the Women
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
March of the Women
Composer
Ensemble
Last played on
March of the Women
March of the Women
Last played on
Roundelay from The Dancers
Grace Williams
Roundelay from The Dancers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jbn8.jpglink
Roundelay from The Dancers
Last played on
The Fairy Queen - opera Z.629 (Extract Act 1)
Henry Purcell
The Fairy Queen - opera Z.629 (Extract Act 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
The Fairy Queen - opera Z.629 (Extract Act 1)
Last played on
March of the Women
March of the Women
Last played on
Alcina - Act 1 sc.15; Tornami a vagheggiar [aria]
George Frideric Handel
Alcina - Act 1 sc.15; Tornami a vagheggiar [aria]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Alcina - Act 1 sc.15; Tornami a vagheggiar [aria]
Last played on
Mass In D Major
Dame Ethel Smyth
Mass In D Major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051tc3q.jpglink
Mass In D Major
Orchestra
Choir
Last played on
Mass In D Major - Kyrie
Dame Ethel Smyth
Mass In D Major - Kyrie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051tc3q.jpglink
Mass In D Major - Kyrie
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
March of the women vers. for orchestra
Dame Ethel Smyth
March of the women vers. for orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051tc3q.jpglink
March of the women vers. for orchestra
Last played on
Amadigi di Gaula - opera
Jennifer Smith, George Frideric Handel, Marc Minkowski, Eiddwen Harrhy, Nathalie Stutzmann & Les Musiciens du Louvre
Amadigi di Gaula - opera
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amadigi di Gaula - opera
Performer
Last played on
Benedictus (Mass in D major)
Ethel Smyth, Plymouth Festival Chorus, Plymouth Festival Orchestra, Eiddwen Harrhy & Philip Brunelle
Benedictus (Mass in D major)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Benedictus (Mass in D major)
Performer
Last played on
Introduction and Aria, What if I were young? - The Boatswains Mate
Ethel Smyth, Plymouth Festival Orchestra., Eiddwen Harrhy & Philip Brunelle
Introduction and Aria, What if I were young? - The Boatswains Mate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Introduction and Aria, What if I were young? - The Boatswains Mate
Performer
Last played on
Mass in D major for soloists SATB, chorus and orchestra - Gloria
Ethel SMYTH, Eiddwen Harrhy, Plymouth Festival Orchestra, Dan Dressen, Philip Brunelle & Plymouth Festival Chorus
Mass in D major for soloists SATB, chorus and orchestra - Gloria
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mass in D major for soloists SATB, chorus and orchestra - Gloria
Composer
Orchestra
Choir
Last played on
Mass in D: Credo
Eiddwen Harrhy
Mass in D: Credo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mass in D: Credo
Composer
Orchestra
Choir
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1989: Prom 25
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e92xj5
Royal Albert Hall
1989-08-10T21:47:43
10
Aug
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1987: Prom 15
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epgrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1987-07-29T21:47:43
29
Jul
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1984: Prom 31
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enrj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1984-08-20T21:47:43
20
Aug
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1984: Prom 22
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5z5v2
Royal Albert Hall
1984-08-09T21:47:43
9
Aug
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1981: Prom 29
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej3q9r
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-17T21:47:43
17
Aug
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
Eiddwen Harrhy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist