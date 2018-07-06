Alexia KhadimeBorn 9 June 1983
Alexia Khadime
1983-06-09
Alexia Khadime Biography
Alexia Khadime (born 9 June 1983) is an English actress and mezzo-soprano, known for her roles in British musical theatre and television. She was born in London to a white mother and a Nigerian father.
Alexia Khadime Tracks
Carmelina: Why Him?
BBC Concert Orchestra
Carmelina: Why Him?
Carmelina: Why Him?
Gigi: The Night They Invented Champagne
BBC Concert Orchestra
Gigi: The Night They Invented Champagne
Gigi: The Night They Invented Champagne
Why him? (Carmelina)
Burton Lane
Why him? (Carmelina)
Why him? (Carmelina)
The Night they invented champagne (Gigi)
Frederick Loewe
The Night they invented champagne (Gigi)
The Night they invented champagne (Gigi)
Choir
Past BBC Events
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: With a Little Bit of Lerner
Southbank Centre, London
23 May 2018
23
May
2018
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: With a Little Bit of Lerner
Southbank Centre, London
