MonkeyProject by Damon Albarn, Jamie Hewlett and Chen Shi-Zheng
Monkey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/46160439-9999-42b7-b6aa-a8fbdb468282
Monkey Tracks
Sort by
Heavenly Peach Banquet
Monkey
Heavenly Peach Banquet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heavenly Peach Banquet
Last played on
March of the Volunteers
Monkey
March of the Volunteers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Monkey Bee
Monkey
Monkey Bee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Monkey Bee
Last played on
Emmanuel I
Monkey
Emmanuel I
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Emmanuel I
Last played on
Monkey's World
Monkey
Monkey's World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Monkey's World
Last played on
Monkey Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Damon Albarn: "I'm following the Ed Sheeran model for the new Gorillaz album"
-
Lynne Ramsay speaks to Lauren about working with Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood
-
"The best part of the day was waking up to new Jonny Greenwood." Paul Thomas Anderson on the Phantom Thread score
-
Damon Albarn on the return of Gorillaz
-
Radiohead superfan goes shopping with the band!
-
Jonny Greenwood is a Shaun Keaveny Fan?
-
Jonny Greenwood speaks to Stuart.
-
Colin Greenwood's post-gig tourbus throwdown
Back to artist