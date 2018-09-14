Christian ArmingBorn 18 March 1971
Christian Arming
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1971-03-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/46133e43-e948-4804-a4ab-a1ce5bce7e49
Christian Arming Biography (Wikipedia)
Christian Arming (born 1971 in Vienna) is an Austrian conductor. Having been appointed in 2003 by Seiji Ozawa, he has been honorary conductor since 1999. He also leads the Orchestre Philharmonique de Liège (OPRL) in Belgium since 2011 as musical director.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christian Arming Tracks
Sort by
A Midsummer Night's Dream, incidental music
Felix Mendelssohn
A Midsummer Night's Dream, incidental music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
A Midsummer Night's Dream, incidental music
Last played on
Die Schone Melusine - Overture, Op.32
Felix Mendelssohn
Die Schone Melusine - Overture, Op.32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Die Schone Melusine - Overture, Op.32
Last played on
Abkehr
Wolfgang Rihm
Abkehr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kyyb4.jpglink
Abkehr
Last played on
Concerto for flute, cello, piano and string orchestra (Op.89) in E flat major
Gaby Van Riet, D'Indy, Vincent, Muhiddin Durruoglu, Marie Hallynck, Orchestre Philharmonique de Liège & Christian Arming
Concerto for flute, cello, piano and string orchestra (Op.89) in E flat major
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ring - an orchestral adventure arr. Henk de Vlieger
Liege Philharmonic Orchestra, Richard Wagner & Christian Arming
The Ring - an orchestral adventure arr. Henk de Vlieger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ring - an orchestral adventure arr. Henk de Vlieger
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist