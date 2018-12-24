Benny LUK Drum and Bass artist
Benny L
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05hg4ql.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/46111b86-6e4c-4926-be0e-3a5d51c33c26
Benny L Tracks
Vanta Black
Benny L
Horizon
Benny L
Reaction (feat. Coppa)
Benny L
Yettie
Benny L
Low Blow VIP
Benny L
Low Blow
Benny L
Skysteppa
Benny L
Dogs Bark
Benny L
Trick or Treat
Benny L
Summoned
Benny L
Sharks
Benny L
Recharge (Benny L Remix)
Andy C
On The Job (Shimon Remix)
Benny L
Monsters
Benny L
Skanka (feat. Benny L)
Coppa
Lowdown
Benny L
Secret Place (Benny L Remix)
Hybrid Minds
Home
Benny L
Just Swing
Benny L
Dr. No
Benny L
Backlash
Benny L
Bullfighter (Serum Remix)
Benny L
Route Zero
Benny L
Upcoming Events
11
Jan
2019
Benny L, Dillinja, Grooverider, Brockie, Kenny Ken, Nicky Blackmarket, Uncle Dugs, Twista Dj, MC GQ, The Ragga Twins, Navigator MC, MC Fearless, Moose, DJ Randall, Shimon, Sub Zero, Bou, Trimer, Funsta Mc, Verse, Deefa, Pastrymaker, The Vanguard Project, Gerra & Stone, Dbr Uk, Tephra & Arkoze, Deadline, Taelimb, Sweetpea, MAXIMOUS, Ben Verse, Visionobi, Fokus, Joe Raygun and DEEIZM
fabric, London, UK
25
Jan
2019
Benny L, K Motionz, Mollie Collins and Dj Phantasy
O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford, UK
8
Feb
2019
Benny L, Bryan Gee, Randall, Ed Rush & Optical, Adam F, Alibi & Command Strange, Paul T & Edward Oberon, Ruffstuff, Dynamite MC, MC GQ, Stamina MC, Darrison, MC Moose, Jumpin' Jack Frost, Serum, Bladerunner, Ray Keith, Saxxon, Think Tonk, Uncle Dugs, Inja, The Ragga Twins, Navigator MC, MC Juiceman, Pola & Bryson, Data 3, Jolliffe and Siege MC
fabric, London, UK
11
Jul
2019
Benny L, Rudimental, Giggs, Becky Hill, Redlight, IAMDDB, The Skints, Shapes, SASASAS, Pendulum (DJ Set), Turno, Hedex, IC3, Kings Of The Rollers, Bou, DJ Hype & Hazard, problem central and Sika Studios
Royal Bath & West Showground, Shepton Mallet, UK
