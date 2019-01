Shipra Goyal is an Indian singer, popular for her songs like Ishq Bulava, Angreji Wali Madam, Ungli, Tutti Bole Wedding Di, Yadaan Teriyaan, Lovely VS PU, Mainu Ishq Lagaa, Paro and many more.

