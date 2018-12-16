Rose CousinsBorn 21 April 1977
Rose Cousins
Rose Cousins Biography (Wikipedia)
Rosanne Millicent "Rose" Cousins (born April 21, 1977) is a Canadian folk-pop singer-songwriter. Born and raised in Prince Edward Island, she is currently based in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Rose Cousins Tracks
Grace
Birds of Belfast
Donoughmore
Chains
Freedom
Chosen
Like Trees
If You Were For Me
I Don't Care
Lewis Lake
This Light
All the Stars
The Darkness
What I See
All the Time it Takes to Wait
Trees for Skies
I Were the Bird
If I Should Fall Behind
Young Once
