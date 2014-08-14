Eugenius90s Scottish indie rock band. Formed 1990. Disbanded 1995
Eugenius
1990
Eugenius Biography
Eugenius (formerly known as Captain America) was an indie rock band from Glasgow, Scotland that existed from 1990–1995, centred on former Vaselines singer/guitarist Eugene Kelly and featuring members of BMX Bandits and Teenage Fanclub.
Eugenius Tracks
Sex Sux
Eugenius
Sex Sux
Sex Sux
Last played on
Oomalama
Eugenius
Oomalama
Oomalama
Last played on
One's Too Many
Eugenius
One's Too Many
One's Too Many
Last played on
Blue Above The Rooftops
Eugenius
Blue Above The Rooftops
Blue Above The Rooftops
Last played on
Queen Of Scots
Eugenius
Queen Of Scots
Queen Of Scots
Last played on
One's Too Many (Radio 1 Session, 4 Jul 1992)
Eugenius
One's Too Many (Radio 1 Session, 4 Jul 1992)
One's Too Many (Radio 1 Session, 4 Jul 1992)
Performer
Last played on
