Joe AlbanyBorn 24 January 1924. Died 12 January 1988
1924-01-24
Joe Albany Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Albany (born Joseph Albani; January 24, 1924 – January 12, 1988) was an American modern jazz pianist who played bebop with Charlie Parker as well as being a leader on his own recordings.
Angel Eyes
These foolish things
If You Could See Me Now
It's You Or No One
Daahood
All The Things You Are
