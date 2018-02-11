Theoretical GirlsFormed 1977. Disbanded 1979
Theoretical Girls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4602eb3b-a56a-41f2-97a6-ea2cd0230b0c
Theoretical Girls Biography (Wikipedia)
Theoretical Girls were a New York-based no wave band formed by Glenn Branca and Jeff Lohn (a conceptual artist and composer) that existed from 1977 to 1981. Theoretical Girls played only about 20 shows (three of which took place in Paris). It released one single ("U.S. Millie"/"You Got Me"), which had some attention in England where it sold a few thousand copies. The band was never signed by a record company, but is well regarded as an early leading no wave group that mixed classical modern ideas of composition with punk rock. This experimental music was mostly supported by the New York art world and minimal art music audience.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Theoretical Girls Tracks
Sort by
U S Millie
Theoretical Girls
U S Millie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
U S Millie
Last played on
You Got Me
Theoretical Girls
You Got Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Got Me
Last played on
Theoretical Girls Links
Back to artist