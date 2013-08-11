Bobby ByrneBorn 10 October 1918. Died 25 November 2006
Bobby Byrne (October 10, 1918 – November 25, 2006) was an American bandleader, trombonist, and music executive. His big band was well regarded, although it never achieved the level of popularity that he had hoped for. He flew aircraft in World War II, and later became a musical producer for television and albums credited to other artists.
