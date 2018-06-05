QuiltFormed 2009
Quilt
2009
Quilt Biography (Wikipedia)
Quilt are a four-piece psychedelic indie rock band from Boston consisting of Anna Fox Rochinski (vocals/guitars), Shane Butler (vocals/guitars), Keven Lareau (vocals/bass) and John Andrews (vocals/drums). They have released three albums, an EP, and a handful of singles through Mexican Summer. The band tours internationally. The band writes collaboratively and share vocal duties. They were born out of a local improv scene, and combine elements of folk-rock, psychedelia and dream pop.
Quilt Tracks
Passerby
Quilt
Passerby
Passerby
Hissing My Plea
Quilt
Hissing My Plea
Hissing My Plea
Roller
Quilt
Roller
Roller
Eliot St.
Quilt
Eliot St.
Eliot St.
Tie Up The Tides
Quilt
Tie Up The Tides
Tie Up The Tides
Mary Mountain
Quilt
Mary Mountain
Mary Mountain
A Mirror
Quilt
A Mirror
A Mirror
Tired & Buttered
Quilt
Tired & Buttered
Tired & Buttered
Saturday Bride
Quilt
Saturday Bride
Saturday Bride
