DJ Godfather
DJ Godfather
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/45fc5c0a-3614-4018-95e9-9101ac827e2b
DJ Godfather Biography (Wikipedia)
DJ Godfather (Brian Jeffries) is a Ghettotech music producer and DJ from Detroit, Michigan.
His most notable mix is the "Godzilla (Remix)".
He is the co-owner of the Twilight 76 Records label with sublabels like: Databass Records, Juke Trax, and D.E.T. Only these labels pioneered Ghettotech and made it famous outside Detroit and the United States.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DJ Godfather Tracks
Sort by
Make That M
DJ Godfather
Make That M
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make That M
Last played on
I Like The Way That
DJ Godfather
I Like The Way That
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Like The Way That
Last played on
Hell No (feat. Good Money)
DJ Godfather
Hell No (feat. Good Money)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hell No (feat. Good Money)
Featured Artist
Last played on
52A
DJ Godfather
52A
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
52A
Last played on
That Juicy Fruit
DJ Godfather
That Juicy Fruit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That Juicy Fruit
Last played on
Ride Wit Me (Instrumental)
DJ Godfather
Ride Wit Me (Instrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ride Wit Me (Instrumental)
Last played on
U Know Whats Up
DJ Godfather
U Know Whats Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
U Know Whats Up
Last played on
Bang The Box
DJ Godfather
Bang The Box
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bang The Box
Last played on
Lil Momma
DJ Godfather
Lil Momma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lil Momma
Last played on
Throw That Thang (Acapella)
DJ Godfather
Throw That Thang (Acapella)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Throw That Thang (Acapella)
Last played on
Freak Me Down (Acapella)
DJ Godfather
Freak Me Down (Acapella)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freak Me Down (Acapella)
Last played on
DJ Godfather Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist