DJ Godfather (Brian Jeffries) is a Ghettotech music producer and DJ from Detroit, Michigan.

His most notable mix is the "Godzilla (Remix)".

He is the co-owner of the Twilight 76 Records label with sublabels like: Databass Records, Juke Trax, and D.E.T. Only these labels pioneered Ghettotech and made it famous outside Detroit and the United States.