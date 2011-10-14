The Shadow Project are an English electro rock band that formed in Felixstowe, Suffolk in 2003. The original (and current) line-up consists of Tom Askew (Guitars), Stephen Hurley (Drums), Simon McCarthy (Guitars) and Ben Wright (Bass / Electronics). Having released their debut album 'A Beauty To Fight For' to critical acclaim in 2007, The Shadow Project split a year later. They reformed in 2011 with their comeback release 'The Nature Boys' being described as "stunning' by BBC Introducing in the UK. The band remain firm favourites with Huw Stephens and Sigur Rós manager John Best (who had previously invited the band on tour) and are set to release a new record later this year.

The Shadow Project are known for their active charity work and recently contributed previously unreleased material to the 'Hope for Japan' charity; releasing a Post Rock compilation album to raise money for the victims of the recent Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami disaster.