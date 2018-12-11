Gordon Hamilton (born 1982) is an Australian composer and conductor. Since 2009, he has been the Artistic Director of The Australian Voices. He was born in Newcastle, lived and worked in Bremen, Germany for five years as a conductor and composer and he now lives in Brisbane.

He studied in Australia at the University of Newcastle Conservatorium from 2000–2004, majoring in composition with Nigel Butterley and piano with Carmel Lutton. At the same time, he undertook private lessons in orchestral conducting with David Banney.

In October 2003 he was invited to the City of Hakodate, Japan where he performed a solo piano program of Messiaen, Butterley and Debussy.

In 2004 Hamilton conducted the premiere of the opera The Impossible Body by Katrina Pring, for which he and Pring received a City of Newcastle Dramatic Award (CONDA).

In January 2006, Hamilton founded Northern Spirit, a young vocal ensemble committed to contemporary choral music. In just over three years, Northern Spirit has given over fifty concerts, premiered seventeen works, and taken part in four international choral festivals. Under Hamilton's direction, Northern Spirit has performed in Germany, Spain, France, and Iceland.