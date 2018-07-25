Simon StreatfieldViolinist
Simon Streatfield
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/45fa40b5-1a39-4b75-ac3e-7ffe316adcb1
Recit and duet 'C'est une chanson d'amour' (Antonia and Hoffmann)
Jacques Offenbach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxl3.jpglink
Last played on
Manon Act 1: Manon and Des Grieux recit and duet
Jules Massenet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5f5.jpglink
Last played on
Serenade for tenor, horn and string orchestra (Op.31)
Benjamin Britten
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Last played on
Les Illuminations for voice and string orchestra (Op.18)
Benjamin Britten
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Last played on
Manon: Prelude to Act 1
Jules Massenet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5f5.jpglink
Last played on
