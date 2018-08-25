The Merrymen, sometimes written as The MerryMen, are a popular calypso band from Barbados.

The Merrymen's career spans five decades, from the early-1960s to the 2000s. The Merrymen are still performing as of 2011. At their height they were popular not just throughout the Caribbean, but they had also managed to reach the number one spot on the charts of several European countries.

Their trademark sound is an upbeat form of calypso, reminiscent of what was popular in the Caribbean in the late-1960s and early-1970s, that samples liberally from Latin, funk, tuk and spouge musical styles. Lead singer Emile Straker's whistling is one of the most distinctive components of their sound, and often serves as the primary focus of the musical interludes in their songs. They have produced several memorable covers in this style, including versions of "Island in the Sun" (originally by Harry Belafonte), "Jamaica Farewell", "Hot Hot Hot", "Mary's Boy Child" and "Big Bamboo".

In addition to their characteristic sound, they are also known for the distinctive costumes they wear while performing and on their album and promotional photographs. The costumes are inspired by troubadour costumes from the High Middle Ages, a nod to one of the inspirations for their name (which may also refer to 14th century outlaws, or Robin Hood's band of "Merry Men").